Laventille man critical after drive-by shooting

- File photo

A 32-year-old Laventille man is warded in critical condition after he was shot multiple times on the Eastern Main Road (EMR) on April 10.

Police said the man, a resident of Spring Village, Trou Macaque in Laventille, was driving his white Nissan B14 east along the EMR near Angostura around 5.20 pm when a vehicle pulled alongside, and its occupant or occupants opened fire, hitting him several times. The other vehicle then sped off in an unknown direction.

A bystander put the driver in the passenger seat and flagged down a passing police vehicle. Morvant Police took the victim to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex. The scene was visited by W/acting Insp Cummings-Clarke and members of the North Eastern Division Task Force, Morvant CID and Morvant Chargeroom.

Crime scene investigators visited the location and gathered evidence. Investigations are ongoing.