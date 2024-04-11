Laventille man critical after drive-by shooting
A 32-year-old Laventille man is warded in critical condition after he was shot multiple times on the Eastern Main Road (EMR) on April 10.
Police said the man, a resident of Spring Village, Trou Macaque in Laventille, was driving his white Nissan B14 east along the EMR near Angostura around 5.20 pm when a vehicle pulled alongside, and its occupant or occupants opened fire, hitting him several times. The other vehicle then sped off in an unknown direction.
A bystander put the driver in the passenger seat and flagged down a passing police vehicle. Morvant Police took the victim to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex. The scene was visited by W/acting Insp Cummings-Clarke and members of the North Eastern Division Task Force, Morvant CID and Morvant Chargeroom.
Crime scene investigators visited the location and gathered evidence. Investigations are ongoing.
Comments
"Laventille man critical after drive-by shooting"