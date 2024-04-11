Flag to be flown at half-mast for former Chief Justice

Michael de la Bastide, former chief justice, president of the Caribbean Court of Justice - Photo by Abigail Hadeed

The Ministry of National Security is advising that the national flag will be flown at half-mast on April 11, in commemoration of the funeral for Justice Michael de la Bastide, TC. De la Bastide was the former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Trinidad and Tobago and the first president of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

In a media release on April 11, the ministry said all state, non-state agencies and all Trinidad and Tobago diplomatic missions abroad should lower the flag by its own depth, from its normal position at the peak of the staff.

To get to half-mast, the flag is first raised to the top of the staff, and then lowered to the half-mast position. Before lowering the flag for the day, the flag is again raised to the top of the staff.

The ministry said other flags on the same stand of poles should also be at half-mast or should not be flown at all when the national flag is at half-mast. Flags of foreign nations should not be flown at half-mast unless their country is also observing a period mourning.