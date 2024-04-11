Elderly Erin farmer tied up, robbed

- File photo

A 65-year-old farmer from Erin was tied, beaten and robbed by armed assailants in the evening on April 9.

Police said the man reported he was at his Carapal Road home when around 5 pm he heard a car horn outside and someone calling.

He went outside and saw a silver wagon, driven by a woman with three men. The three men came out of the car and ran toward the farmer. One man had what appeared to be a gun and another had a knife.

They announced a robbery and took him into his living room where they tied him up with duct tape and rope. The men stole $2,300, a bush wacker, an air rifle, a case of Carib, a case of Malta, his cellphone and his vehicle among other items. The assailants then escaped in an unknown direction.

The farmer freed himself and visited a nearby company where he called the police.

Investigations are ongoing.