Content creators and adolescent health

Dr Asha Pemberton -

Dr Asha Pemberton

teenhealth.tt@gmail.com

RECENTLY published research has demonstrated mixed results regarding the impact of social media content creators or influencers on teen health. While some messaging has a deleterious effect on mental health, personal satisfaction and risk-taking behaviour, some creators function as positive role models.

Due to the pervasive nature of social media consumption, creators have a significant role in information sharing. From current events, to skincare routines, to myths about vaping, tweens and teens are being influenced. Despite the fact that many of these individuals are themselves young people, without specialist training or expertise, they are generally viewed by teens to be trustworthy. This is to the extent that many youth turn to these platforms as their primary source of guidance.

Young people are vulnerable to being swayed by misinformation. Due to the processes of teen brain development, rational thinking and judgement are in flux. In addition, young people are attracted to online content of others who promote similar interests or project a lifestyle that is aspirational. As such the impact of influencers on young people, their actions and decisions can be profound.

Creators who emphasise distorted body image, obsession with weight loss and abnormal eating behaviours can inadvertently precipitate an eating disorder in an at-risk tween. Conversely, an influencer who promotes mindful practice and emotional regulation techniques can be supportive to a young person in crisis. This, however, should not replace professional intervention.

It is to be noted that the work of content creators and influencers is often not totally benevolent. The consumerist aspect of content creation adds to the challenges of authenticity. An entire industry of product support and paid sponsorships has emerged to capitalise on the burgeoning reach of these young people. Their audience often does not recognise the subtle and even more overt ways in which products are promoted directly at them. The online purchasing power of the adolescent demographic continues to be exploited, largely by this cadre of creator.

From the health perspective, misinformation, both minor and glaring, has the ability to determine teen behaviour. In published work, young people reported that they turn to their favourite social media creators for their opinions on emerging topics or even for guidance on how to approach issues. These included topics of nutrition, weight loss, skin care, sexual health and alcohol use.

This aspect of social media remains largely unregulated, with the result that a 15-year-old can seek guidance and follow the recommendation of another solely through watching a video.

While parents must recognise the potential impact of content creators on teens and their health, it is worth noting that the process of sorting fiction from fact requires parental guidance. Young people will continue to be inundated by online information.

While the more nuanced aspects of cognitive development continue, parents are encouraged to work with their young people to help them navigate the world of content and its austerity. Even when resistance is high, teens benefit when parents challenge their thinking and help them arrive at logical decisions.

The packaging and allure of online content is difficult to resist, particularly because it is intentionally created to grab adolescent attention. The buffer to this is continued parental involvement, supervision and support in their online engagement.