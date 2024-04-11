Body found in the Western Cemetery, police suspect suicide

Police cars on a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

A man’s body was found at the Western Cemetery in St James on the morning of April 11.

The body was found lying on a grave dressed in a dark hoodie, jeans and shades.

A gun was found next to him.

The man's identity has not yet been determined but police believe he died by suicide.

Anyone who needs help or thinks about harming themselves can call Lifeline (24-hour hotline) at 800-5588, 866- 5433 or 220-3636.

In case of an emergency (attempted suicide), people can call 990, 811 or 999.