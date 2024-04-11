Blackhawks dominate at martial arts champs in Guyana

Members of the Blackhawks martial arts team at the 2024 Guyana South American Undiscovered Martial Arts Championship on March 31. - Photo courtesy Blackhawks martial arts.

TRINIDAD and Tobago's Blackhawks martial arts team left their mark at the sixth edition of the Guyana South American Undiscovered Martial Arts Championship in Guyana on March 31, as they emerged with two grand champions and won over 30 categories at the meet.

The one-day competition, which was held at the National Gymnasium in Georgetown, saw over 150 martial artists from Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago from as young as five putting their combat skills to the test.

Blackhawks were joined at the competition by their Trinidad and Tobago compatriots Mike's Martial Arts Academy, while there was one Surinamese team to go along with four teams representing Guyana.

The Blackhawks team dominated the day's proceedings, as they racked up a total of 86 podium finishes at the event, including 35 first-place and 32 second-place finishes in the varying categories, which included disciplines such as the empty hand kata, team kata and weapon kata, as well as individual and team sparring.

Under the guidance of head coach and grandmaster Christopher Francis, six-year-old Febeau Government Primary School student Jryan Harris showed his promise for the future when he emerged as one of the meet's grand champions, alongside 13-year-old blue-belt David Mulzac, an Aranguez North Secondary student.

The parents and coaches from the Blackhawks team also received a combined ten special medals for their input at the championship.

Sensei Jomo Leacock and Marques Hodge were among the winners for the Blackhawks as they topped their respective sparring divisions. Gabriella Francis and Ariel Ramoo recorded wins in their kata categories, while Princess Delancy and Vernice Noel sparred their way to victory in their respective categories as well.

Mike's Martial Arts Academy teamed up with the Ryu Dan Dojo for the competition as they formed a nine-member contingent. Their joint efforts were led by Shuzelle Kirton, who won a pair of gold medals in the women's advanced division.

Kimaya Ashton, Makai Hinkson, Sachin Kalicharan and Emmanuel Walker were among the other gold medallists for Mike's Martial Arts and Ryu Dan Dojo.

Selected Blackhawks martial arts first-place winners:

40 and over black belts sparring division – Jomo Leacock

18 and over advance sparring - Marques Hodge

16-18 female advance kata and sparring – Vernice Noel

16-18 novice male sparring – Kesean Francis

16-18 advanced male kata – Naeem Alphonso

13-15 sparring novice male – Kyshawn Applewhite

13-15 sparring novice female – Princess Delancy

Ten-12 intermediate female kata – Ariel Ramoo

Seven-nine novice male sparring – Jeremiah Roberts

Seven-nine novice kata male – Nathaniel Ferguson

Six and under sparring novice male – Jryan Harris

Six and under female novice kata – Gabriella Francis