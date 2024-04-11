Art highlights World Creativity Day

Stephen Haynes - Windies, Mid-Pitch Conference -

Studio Joli celebrates World Creativity and Innovation Day with an exhibition titled Outside the Lines.

For this show, Studio Joli invited artists to participate who have proven talent for thinking outside the box, a media release said.

Opening on April 13, the display include colourful acrylic paintings by Janine LaRonde Andrew and Stephen Haynes, textural collage by Pat Farrell Frederick, fascinating mixed media by Shawn Peters, Rebecca Ferrier, Gabrielle David, and Debra Clement, inspiring sculpture by Maria Diaz, and enriching bonsai by Michael Blanc, Studio Joli said.

"The United Nations designated April 21 World Creativity and Innovation Day to raise awareness of the role of innovation and creativity in all aspects of human development. Solving problems and creating worlds, creativity and innovation are the epitome of art. With this in mind, Studio Joli is spotlighting this special occasion," the release said.

Opening night takes place at the gallery, 21 Henry Pierre Street, St James, from 5pm-8 pm.

The exhibition runs until April 25, from 10 am-6 pm, Monday to Friday, and 10 am-2 pm on Saturdays.