Arima man dies after hit-and-run

- File photo

A 58-year-old man died as a result of injuries he sustained during a hit-and-run incident on the Eastern Main Road, Maturita, on April 9.

He has been identified as Danesh Mahabir, of Demarara Road, Wallerfield, Arima.

Arima police responded to a report of an accident near the Golden Rose Supermarket, at about 10.30 pm. When they arrived at the scene they found Mahabir laying near the intersection of the road.

Police was told Mahabir was in the roadway when he was hit by a vehicle which failed to stop. They took him to the Arima Health Facility where he was treated. However, some time later police were contacted and told that he died.

Investigations are ongoing.