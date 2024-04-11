Amir Jangoo slams 218 as Red Force put CCC to the sword

Amir Jangoo batting during a past tournament. Jangoo scored 218 on April 11 for the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force. - Lincoln Holder

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force put themselves in a commanding position at the end of day two in their sixth round West Indies Four-Day Championship match against the Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) on April 11, as they closed the day with a massive 488-run lead at the Sir Frank Worrell Cricket Ground at UWI, St Augustine.

After resuming the day's play on 374 for four, the hosts pushed their score to 591 for seven – their record score at the regional level – before reducing the opposition to 109 for five by the end of the day.

On April 10, top-order batsman Amir Jangoo arguably played second fiddle to veteran Jason Mohammed, who struck a magnificent 157 to clinch his 13th First Class century – the most by any player in Red Force history.

Jangoo notched his maiden First Class century on day one and he took all the accolades and glory on the second day's play as he pushed his overnight score from 151 to a mammoth 218 off just 238 balls. In total, he struck 15 fours and ten mammoth sixes in his innings as he blazed the CCC bowling to all parts.

After the fall of night watchman Anderson Phillip (duck) early in the morning session, Jangoo shared in a 150-run partnership with captain Joshua Da Silva (79) as TT pushed their score past the 500-mark in the afternoon session.

Terrance Hinds (35 not out) and Khary Pierre (26 not out) pushed the Red Force score to 591 with lusty blows before the declaration was finally made.

Pacer Amari Goodridge was the lone standout for CCC as he grabbed five for 92.

CCC made a positive start as Central Sports batsman Kamil Pooran (40 off 54 balls) featured in a 42-run opening partnership, before he was dismissed via a stunning catch at first slip by Bryan Charles off Hinds' bowling.

Hinds and Phillip ended the day with two wickets apiece to drive home TT's advantage, while Shannon Gabriel also got in on the act with a spectacular return catch to dismiss Sadique Henry for 12.

On day three on April 12, TT will try to put themselves in position to land an outright win against their cellar-placed opponents.

Summarised scores:

TT RED FORCE — 591/7 dec (Amir Jangoo 218, Jason Mohammed 157, Joshua Da Silva 79; Amari Goodridge 5/92) vs CCC — 109/5 (Kamil Pooran 40, Roshon Primus 18; Terrance Hinds 2/15, Anderson Phillip 2/29).