Trinbago Knight Riders face Patriots in Republic Bank CPL opener

The fixtures for the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) have been confirmed with the tournament set to run from August 29 to October 6.

For the first time since 2019, the event will visit six host countries with matches set to take place in Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago.

Former champions Trinbago Knight Riders get their campaign under way against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on August 31 in St Kitts. They continue to battle away from home against newcomers Antigua and Barbuda Falcons (September 5), St Lucia Kings (September 10) and Barbados Royals (September 13), before a five-game homestand.

TKR play defending champions Guyana Amazon Warriors (September 18), Antigua and Barbuda Falcons (September 19), St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (September 22), St Lucia Kings (September 24) and Barbados Royals (September 27) on home soil.

The Kieron Pollard-led team play their final preliminary game against the Amazon Warriors in Guyana on September 29.

There will be 34 matches in total with each of the six teams playing ten group matches. The knockout stages, which bowl off October 1, will take place in Guyana with the home team looking to defend their title.

The tournament gets under way with the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons hosting St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The tournament will have two legs running concurrently with all six teams hosting home matches.

Michael Hall, Tournament Operations Director for the Republic Bank CPL, said: “We are looking forward to getting under way in Antigua and Barbuda with matches back in the country for the first time in ten years. It is also very pleasing to be back having home matches for all six teams with the Biggest Party in Sport set to have an even wider footprint in 2024.”