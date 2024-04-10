Trade Minister tours Electrical Industries' Macoya factory

Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon. - Photo courtesy Ministry of Trade

MINISTER of Trade Paula Gopee-Scoon has commended the the Electrical Industries Group Ltd (EIG) for its significant expansion over the years and for striving to diversify its product offerings and processes. Gopee-Scoon also affirmed the Government’s support to facilitate the growth and development of local businesses.

The minister was speaking after a tour of EIG's facilities at Century Drive, Macoya, and its cable plant facility in Arima on April 5.

In a statement, the Trade and Industry Ministry said the visit was intended to highlight EIG's contributions to the economy and its role in manufacturing and generating foreign exchange. The visit was also meant to strengthen the collaborative effort between the ministry and EIG.

EIG provides 17 regional territories with electrical cables, plastics for construction, power solutions and packaging materials, and manages two subsidiaries in Barbados and Jamaica.

At the Macoya branch, operations include the industrial-scale plastics division where PVC, pipes, fittings, and plastic for construction and industrial packaging are manufactured, At the Arima branch, domestic and armoured cables are produced with 99.99 per cent pure copper.

The minister was accompanied on the tour by the organisation’s senior executives, including EIG founder and chairman Dr Dave Ramkissoon, the group’s executive vice president sales and marketing Paul Kublalsingh, deputy CEO Justine Ramkissoon, group export manager Sallyann Goolcharan, Trade Ministry permanent secretary Randall Karim and TT Manufacturers' Association CEO Dr Ramesh Ramdeen.