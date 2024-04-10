Teen stabbed to death by 25-year-old lover

A 19-year-old man died after he was stabbed by a 25-year-old female companion at a recreation ground in Vega De Oropouche, Sangre Grande on April 9.

The dead man has been identified as Nicholas Andario Baptiste of Sahadeen Trace, Vega De Oropouche, Sangre Grande.

Police said at about 5.45 am, the woman met Baptiste at the recreation grounds on Hammet Trace, Sangre Grande.

They were having a conversation which broke out into an argument. During the argument the woman, who was armed with a kitchen knife, stabbed him multiple times in his left arm.

The suspect then took Baptiste to the Sangre Grande Hospital, where he was attended to by medical personnel. However, despite the efforts of doctors he died a s a result of his wounds. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspect was then detained by Sangre Grande police officers. Officers of the Homicide Division, Region two are continuing investigations.