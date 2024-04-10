Special joint court sitting for Michael de la Bastide

Former president of the Caribbean Court of Justice Michael de la Bastide. - Photo courtesy CCJ

On April 12, there will be a special joint sitting of the Court of Appeal of Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) in honour of retired Chief Justice and first CCJ president Michael de la Bastide.

A notice from the Supreme Court's registrar Raymond Roberts said the special joint sitting will be held at the Convocation Hall at the Hall of Justice, Port of Spain, at 10 am.

A previous notice advised that several court offices of the Supreme Court will remain closed on April 12. They are the Hall of Justice; the Waterfront Judicial Centre; the Supreme Court in San Fernando (which has been temporarily relocated to the Princes Town District Court); the Supreme Court in Tobago; the O'Meara Judicial Centre in Arima; and the Family Court in Port of Spain, Princes Town, Tobago as well as the Children Court in Port of Spain, Fyzabad and Tobago.