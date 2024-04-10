Man wanted for sex crimes in the US held in south Trinidad

- File photo

A 36-year-old man wanted in the United States for a series of offences, including possession of pornography, was arrested in the Southern Division on April 9.

On April 10, a police statement said the suspect was also wanted in connection with ten counts of human trafficking, corruption of minors, disseminating intimate photographs, endangering the welfare of a child and ten counts of sexual assault.

He was wanted under a provisional warrant of arrest for extradition proceedings to the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

The suspect is from Glenroy Settlement in Princes Town.

The statement added he was also implicated in a series of heinous crimes which included statutory sexual assault, unlawful dissemination of intimate images, criminal use of a communication facility, and rape by forcible compulsion.

Snr Supt Soodeen co-ordinated the exercise which ASP Ramlogan led in collaboration with Sgts Joseph and Mason and Cpl Mitchell.

It also included members of the Southern Division Task Force and the intelligence unit.

Investigations are ongoing.