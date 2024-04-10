Kamla laments ‘apartheid, genocide’ in Gaza: ‘We are blessed’

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - File photo

Trinidad and Tobago, a country that enjoys religious and ethnic harmony, has been too quiet about the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, Kamla Persad-Bissessar told United National Congress (UNC) supporters on April 8.

Persad-Bissessar described this country as blessed, having holy periods of Lent and Ramadan, observed by those even outside the particular persuasion – something that should not be taken for granted.

“Let us take a moment to reflect on how blessed we are to live in this constitutional democratic republic of Trinidad and Tobago, where so many different religions can celebrate the sacred holidays back-to-back, and there is no disorder or religious conflict," said Persad-Bissessar, in her feature address at the UNC’s cottage meeting.

This has not been the case in war-torn Gaza recently, and for decades, she said, despite international outrage.

“Millions across the world have condemned this genocide that is taking place in Palestine, in the Gaza Strip,” she said.

“Millions across the world pray to almighty Allah that world superpowers would come to their senses and apply pressure for an immediate end to this war against the innocent.

“Children who don’t even know how to spell the word ‘politics’ are sure that bombing the innocent is wrong.

“As we move out of the blessed month of Ramadan…our brothers and sisters in Palestine, in Gaza, are suffering,” Persad-Bissessar said.

“Thirty-two thousand persons killed in a wipeout, in a genocide, and our country has not said squawk or squat.”

The Muslim-majority Israel-occupied Gaza Strip has been under siege since the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israeli and foreign nationals by Palestinian political group Hamas.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the attacks with an offensive to wipe out Hamas, killing thousands of civilians, medical workers, journalists, and non-combatants in the process.

Persad-Bissessar described the situation as “new apartheid on top of recent apartheid, on top of 50 years of apartheid. According to UN figures, Palestinian casualties have crossed 33,000, an estimated 1.7 million have been displaced, and over 70,000 housing units destroyed.

“Brothers and sisters, (these are) our own in Palestine, and our leaders in this land cannot say a word (on such an important issue.“Yes, we are talking about crime elsewhere but that is not just crime; that is genocide. They are wiping out an entire community of people, a nation of people.”