Griffith: UNC, NTA have the same mission to get rid of PNM

UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and NTA leader Gary Griffith at a joint meeting at the SWWTU Hall on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain on July 19, 2023. The parties had announced an alliance heading into the local government election. - File photo

NATIONAL Transformation Alliance (NTA) political leader Gary Griffith says the NTA and the UNC's common mission is to get rid of the PNM.

He also says a decision will be made at the appropriate time as to whether both parties attempt to achieve this mission together or on their own in next year's general election.

Griffith made these comments on April 9, as the NTA continued to seek nominations for general election candidates and the UNC prepared to close its nominations for candidates this week.

In a statement issued on April 9, the UNC announced that this date and April 11 will be the final days for party members interested in contesting next year's general election to submit nomination packages.

Those packages must be submitted to the UNC's headquarters in Chaguanas.

The deadline for the submission of those packages is 6 pm on April 9 and 11.

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and most of the party's 18 MPs are expected to submit nomination packages. Mayaro MP Rushton Paray, who has been criticised by Persad-Bissessar and several of his colleagues for calling for internal elections scheduled for June to be held, will be offering himself for consideration to stand for re-election next year.

The UNC and the NTA are both seeking candidates to contest all 41 constituencies.

Both parties had an alliance for last August's local government elections which ended in a 7-7 tie between the PNM and the UNC.

In February, Persad-Bissessar's criticisms of smaller political parties piggybacking on the UNC but bringing nothing to the table, strained relations between the UNC and NTA.

In a response to Persad-Bissessar at that time, Griffith said the UNC leader was being disrespectful of the contribution of smaller political parties to helping the now defunct UNC-led People's Partnership coalition defeat the PNM in the 2010 general election.

In a Whatsapp comment on April 9, Griffith made no comment on the status of relations between the NTA and UNC or if their alliance remains intact.

"We are different political parties, each with our own identity, but our mission remains the same- to serve the country by removing the PNM "

Griffith reiterated that last year's local government election saw the PNM receive 6,000 votes less that the UNC-NTA alliance.

He calculated the political mathematics this way.

"That means for every five votes, the alliance (NTA-UNC) acquired three votes to PNM's two."

Translating this to a general election scenario, Griffith said, "If the same pattern and support holds for both parties in a similar alliance, that sets the tone for PNM losing most of the marginal seats."

The PNM currently holds the marginal constituencies of San Fernando West, St Joseph, La Horquetta/Talparo, Tunapuna and Toco/Sangre Grande.

The marginal seats of Chaguanas East, Pointe-a-Pierre, Barataria/Samn Juan and Moruga/Tableland are held by the UNC.

While offering no comment on the status of the UNC-NTA alliance, Griffith said, "My personal view. If something works, there is no need to fix it or alter it."

He added, "Any decision would be made if and when necessary and in good time."

Griffith said until that time comes, the NTA knows what it has to do.

"In the meantime, we will continue to prepare for battle against the PNM."

Recently, the NTA announced Griffith as its candidate for St Joseph.

This constituency is currently held by PNM MP and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.

The UNC named Opposition Senator Anil Roberts as its caretaker for St Joseph.

Sources said Roberts is tipped to be the UNC's candidate for that seat.

In a poll on March 22, the North American Teachers Association (Nacta) said Griffith had a good chance of winning St Joseph if he contested it.

Nacta viewed Roberts' chances of winning the seat for the UNC as dim.

This, according to Nacta, was based on poll respondents' belief that Roberts only has support with traditional UNC supporters in the constituency and his loud outbursts and personal attacks on people will not help the UNC to gain the support of floating voters in St Joseph.