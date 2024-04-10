Eid-ul-Fitr a time of joy, reflection and family

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Today, Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the month of Ramadan which commemorates the revelation of the Holy Qu'ran to the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) by the Angel Gabriel.

During Ramadan, Muslims of all ages engage in fasting and prayer, adhering to a disciplined routine that involves abstaining from food and drink from dawn until sunset.

Newsday spoke to several Muslims on the relevance of Eid and how they plan to celebrate it.

Noorie Khan, Chaguanas: “Eid ul Fitr is one of the two Islamic festivals, and one of the only things I celebrate, so you can imagine I look forward to it every year. After a month of fasting and adapting to a strict routine of going to the mosque, reading Quran etcetera, Eid feels like a well-earned reward.

"In the morning, I go to the mosque, pray the Eid prayer and listen to the sermon. Then I help out at the compound, as there's a lot of food, drinks, toys and gifts to be distributed. I spend the rest of the day with family, sharing meals and gifts."

Her favourite part of Eid is seeing her family. “I enjoy giving gifts as well, this brings about love and affection. Needless to say, being able to eat freely after a month is very enjoyable too.”

Khan message to everyone is to keep the unity.

“I've seen the damage that intolerance of races and religious minorities can do, and I'm proud that Trinidad and Tobago is a multicultural society and everyone has a place here. I hope we can keep that up. My thoughts are always with the Muslims all over the world, who do not have that privilege, particularly my brothers and sisters in Palestine. They are experiencing a very different Eid than we are.”

Vicky Khan, Princes Town: “Eid means it is the end of Ramadan and we start the day with everyone coming together at the mosque for Eid salah.”

After attending Eid prayer, Khan, 39, will prepare meals for family and friends. Her favourite way to celebrate Eid is by “going to mosque and thanking Almighty Allah for his blessings for my family and I, and giving us the privilege to spend Eid with togetherness."

Khan wishes everyone Eid Mubarak. “May your hearts and homes be filled with love, peace and joy on this special day.”

Racquel Ghany, Santa Cruz: For this 43-year-old councillor for El Socorro/Aranguez North, Eid holds a special place filled with cherished traditions and togetherness.

“It brings me so much joy to share my experiences and traditions during Eid. It's amazing to know how people come together to celebrate this special occasion. Spending quality time with loved ones, enjoying mouth-watering dishes, and creating memories that last a lifetime are what make Eid so special and unforgettable.

“I'm sure we will have an incredible time at the open-air Eid Gha starting at 7 am sharp with the most important part of the day – Eid salaat – followed by the

khutbah (message) after which we will explore various places in the El Socorro/Aranguez area. And what's more enjoyable than spending time with friends? It's always a blast!

“May the blessings of this holy month stay with us all, and let's not forget to pray for those facing difficulties. Especially our brothers and sisters in Palestine.

“From the bottom of my heart, I wish you and all the burgesses of El Socorro/Aranguez North, the San Juan/Laventille region, and the citizens of TT a very happy Eid!”

Safieya Ali, Marabella: “Eid-ul-Fitr is a time of celebration, but it’s also a time for personal reflection and spiritual renewal."

Ali, 36, eagerly anticipates the most wonderful and festive time of the year for her.

“It is a time, where I make my intentions to continue all the extra

ibadah (worship) I did during the month of Ramadan, and to keep doing it throughout the year. It is also a time that I use to get closer to Allah. Eid is a special time in Islam, and it is one of the best times to make

dua to Allah, therefore, I ensure that a portion of my time is spent in making

dua to Allah.”

Ali and her family will attend special prayers at the San Fernando Jama Masjid. They will then exchange gifts with friends and family.

Visiting and spending time with the less fortunate tops off her celebration.

"Islam teaches us that as Muslims it’s our duty as believers to uplift those less fortunate. Eid is a joyous time and we as Muslims must ensure that we put a smile on their faces. By doing this we will exemplify the teachings of our Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and fulfil our obligation to Allah.”

Ali urges everyone to remember Muslim around the world who are facing adversity.

“While this is a joyous and celebratory time, I urge you to remember our Muslim brothers and sisters across the world that is going through hardship, torture, starvation and genocide to name a few. Please keep them in your

duas.

Zakiyyah Rasool, Point Fortin: Eid-ul-Fitr means Ramadan has come to an end for eight-year-old Rasool. He looks forward to “dressing up in my best outfit, receiving gifts from my parents and grandparents, enjoying lots of delicious sweets and food, and having fun with my cousins.”

Aadam Kadan, Point Fortin: “It is a day to celebrate and spend with family and friends,” says nine-year-old Kadan.

For him, drinking sawine and spending time with his family is day's highlight.

Ihsan and Usayd Mohammed, Princes Town:

Spending time with family and receiving gifts are what the brothers cherish for the celebration. To them, Eid means “happiness, blessings, and enjoying a fun-filled day.”

Ihsan, nine, and Usayd, seven, will dressed up to attend Eid Salah after which they will visit friends.

“Then our entire family and neighbours will come over to our home to enjoy delicious sawine, sweets, food and games and have lots of fun!”

Asif Aadam Ali, Point Fortin: Ali, six, is excited about breaking his fast and going to the mosque to pray. His favourite part of Eid is finding “gems” (sequins from traditional Islamic attire) on the ground.

Darion Clarke, Point Fortin: “A time for family friends and food, being grateful to Allah granting us the ability to complete yet another Ramadan,” is how 29-year-old Clarke deems Eid-ul-Fitr. He enjoys the togetherness and “seeing everyone dressed up and taking the time to celebrate.”

Kaazim Fleary, Point Fortin: Eid is a time of togetherness for 25-year-old Fleary who appreciates “the celebrations of the collective and individual improvements made in the month of Ramadan, as well as the new relationships that are formed. To me, Eid is a day where I can look back at the month of Ramadan and evaluate whether I have grown or not.

“Eid is not only a time of celebrations but a time of reflection and evaluation of yourselves. On this day, let's reflect as a country and evaluate who we are and where we are going as a nation. Let's make changes to become better and to do better so collectively we can be better.”

Celestual-Jewel Ali, Point Fortin:

“To me Eid-ul-Fitr is a celebration of how well we performed our duties as Muslims during the month of Ramadan.”

Ali, 27, will spend the day with family and looks forward to meeting friends who she does not get to see very often.