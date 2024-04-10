East, South East storm into TTCB U-19 final with big wins

South East under-19 cricketer Josh Telemaque. - File photo courtesy Tobago Cricket Association

The East zone and South East zone teams marched into the final of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) interzone under-19 50-over competition on April 9 after registering comfortable victories in their semifinal encounters.

At the Shaw Park Recreational Ground in Scarborough, Tobago, South East had no mercy on the hosts as they recorded a massive 120-run win to book their spot in April 5's final at the National Cricket Centre in Couva.

South East were bowled out for a modest score of 213, with solid contributions from Stevon Gomnez (64) and Josh Telemaque (44). In response, Tobago slipped from 67 for three to be bowled out for a paltry 93. Opening batsman Akel Quashie made 41, but Telemaque (2 for 19), Brian Williams (three for 14) and Christian Ramersad (two for 17) rocked the Tobago batting order to give South East the emphatic win.

In Couva, East were equally as dominant against their Central counterparts as they romped to a five-wicket win after bowling out the opposition for just 177.

Rikki Ragoonanan led the East bowling with four for 33, and then the pair of Christian Lall (73 off 56 balls) and skipper Andrew Rambaran (44 not out) put on efficient performances with the bat to lead their team to victory with 120 balls to spare.

Summarised Scores:

SOUTH EAST: 213 from 47.1 overs (Stevon Gomnez 64, Josh Telemaque 44, Brendan Boodoo 28; Keil Ross 2/27, Brandon Melville 2/30) vs TOBAGO: 93 from 24.2 overs (Akel Quashie 41; Brian Williams 3/14, Cristian Rampersad 2/17). South East won by 120 runs.

CENTRAL: 177 from 46.5 overs (Brandon Phillip 29, Fareez Ali 28, Ramone Sawh 24; Rikki Ragoonanan 4/33, Abdul-Raheem Toppin 3/64) vs EAST: 178/5 from 30 overs (Christian Lall 73, Andrew Rambaran 44 not out, Kavir Boodoosingh 22; R Sawh 2/37). East won by five wickets.