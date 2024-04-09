World Cup preparations

Cricket West Indies director of cricket Miles Bascombe. -

THE EDITOR: Listening to the Cricket West Indies (CWI) press conference on Tuesday with its president, the director of cricket, the white ball coach, etc, the discussion about the preparation for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup being hosted in the West Indies and the US came up. There was a presentation by a representative of the Barbados Local Organising Committee detailing some of the infrastructure work being done to roads, street lighting, etc.

Are such preparations planned for TT? This country is scheduled to host games at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. The Uriah Butler Highway to and from the stadium is lacking lights in some spots, has yellow lights which provide dim lighting and vast parts have no rails. The Churchill-Roosevelt Highway also has dim lighting, as does Wrightson Road outside of the Hyatt Regency Hotel, for example, where the teams and visitors will be staying.

Is it that the Government has bid for these games, including a potentially prestigious semi-final, only intending to focus on stadium preparation? Hosting the games should be seen in a much wider context, especially where the stadium is located outside of the capital city.

R CHAND

via e-mail