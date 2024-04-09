Woman shot dead in car in Vistabella

Crystal "Crissy" Harricharan. -

Mother of two Crystal "Crissy" Harricharan, 34, did not stand a fighting chance on April 9 when a gunman ambushed and shot her dead in her car in Vistabella.

Relatives said since January, she had been fearful for her life and had reported to the police that she had received several death threats, allegedly over a parking dispute.

Harricharan had just walked to her car, which was parked on the compound of a business place at Jarvis Street. She was staying next door with her boyfriend.

The murder was captured on CCTV cameras. The footage shows a white Nissan B15 pulled up nearby. A man wearing a dark-coloured hoodie and three-quarter pants got out of the front passenger seat and ran towards Harricharan's car.

She had just got into the driver's seat when the gunman began shooting at the closed door. He opened her door and fired more shots before getting back into the getaway car, which drove off along the street.

Harricharan, who was originally from Boodoo Trace Extension in Claxton Bay, died on the spot.

She earned a living by transporting children to and from schools in Claxton Bay.

At the crime scene, a relative told reporters Harricharan had received several death threats over the past few months and had been followed at times.

The relative, who asked not to be named, added that on January 1, her home in Claxton Bay was firebombed. Two days later, it was shot at. No one was injured, but the house was damaged.

It was firebombed again, and several reports were made to the St Margaret's police.

"This (killing) was not a surprise.

"The police knew what was going on and failed to do anything. Her last report was in February...She also went to Marabella and San Fernando police to complain," the relative said.

The relative said the attacks stemmed from a parking dispute and referred to the person behind them as being petty.

The police told Newsday investigations were ongoing into Harricharan's previous reports.They did not give details of the previous reports.

The suspect is believed to have gone into hiding for the past few months.

Investigators suspect the previous attacks might be linked to the killing but have no evidence to date to confirm this.

Southern Division police, among them Snr Supt Soodeen, Insp Ramlogan, Sgt Heeralal and Cpl Burke, visited the scene and gathered evidence.

ASP Persad, Insp Maharaj and other police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region 3) also visited.

No arrest has been made.

Investigations are ongoing.