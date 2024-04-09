Tributes as ex-judge Amrika Tiwary-Reddy is 'sent into the light'

Mandavi Tiwary, the sister of retired justice Amrika Tiwary-Reddy, greets former president Paula Mae-Weekes at Tiwary-Reddy's funeral in Barataria on April 9. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

There was an outpouring of love and praise for former senator in the National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR) government and respected jurist Justice Amrika Tiwary-Reddy at her funeral.

Former president Paula-Mae Weekes described Tiwary-Reddy as gracious, gentle, and generous as she paid tribute to her on April 9 at the Himalaya Club, Third Avenue in Barataria.

She called Tiwary-Reddy a mentor and a friend who educated her on Hindu practices.

“When I attended my first Hindu funeral, she sat beside me and explained all the rituals. She was simply a loving person.”

Weekes said her approach to life was always calm and collected. She spoke about their time together as colleagues and their friendship, saying Tiwary-Reddy will be missed.

“She was always the one to give words of wisdom.”

Former speaker Occah Seapaul said Tiwary-Reddy was a woman of quality and loyalty, which set her apart from others.

“In my times of joy, hardship and trials, she was a loyal friend.”

Seapaul urged young people to choose friends like Tiwary-Reddy, calling her a friend everyone could learn from.

She shared memories of their time as colleagues at the Attorney General’s office and recalled that Tiwary-Reddy loved desserts.

Pausing briefly, she took a few deep breaths, saying, “In my times of trouble, she would call almost every day to ask if I was okay. This is the quality I would never, ever forget.”

Seapaul said people would never understand her love for Tiwary-Reddy because of her qualities and who she was in her personal life, which made her a true friend.

She asked everyone to close their eyes and join her in prayer as she sent her friend into “the light.”

Pundit Roshan Tiawrie said people are here for a short time, only for a moment and exist in a world where youth, wealth, name, power and position are fleeting. He urged everyone to put aside their false pride and ego.

“We are here to celebrate, not mourn her. She has achieved many great things in life, but as an individual, she is a woman who had the will to serve, not just in her professional life.”

Tiwary-Reddy's nephew Divij Gascon in an emotional tribute shared memories of his time spent with his aunt, reflecting on Tiwary-Reddy's last trip to Canada, where she spent time with him and his family. He urged everyone to keep his aunt’s legacy alive.

“She's gone, but everyone needs to keep in mind that she did her duty to her country and religion. It didn’t matter who you are, she will always give you the time of day. She impacted a lot of people.”

Gascon said he is happy she is no longer suffering and hopes her life will forever be remembered.