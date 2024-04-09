Ronald Ramkissoon reappointed FTC commissioner

Dr Ronald Ramkissoon, commissioner and chairman of the Fair Trading Commission. - File photo by Roger Jacob

DR Ronald Ramkissoon has been reappointed commissioner and chairman of the Fair Trading Commission (FTC), the Office of the President said in a post on Facebook on April 9.

Ramkissoon took his oath and received his instrument of appointment from President Christine Kangaloo at President’s House on April 5.

Ramkissoon was first appointed to the FTC in 2018. He was previously a member of the Economic Development Advisory Board and the Telecommunications Authority of TT (TATT). He was also a senior economist at Republic Bank and an economist at the Central Bank for more than a decade.

The CEO of the Export Import Bank of TT (EXIMBANK), Navin Dookeran, was also appointed a commissioner.

Dookeran, the post said, has a BSc in life sciences and a BA in economics, a certificate in international business law and an MBA in finance.

From May 2019, Dookeran has been CEO at the Export Import Bank, the country’s only export credit agency, which plays a major role in generating increased international trade in Trinidad and Tobago.

This is Dookeran’s first appointment to the Fair Trading Commission.

The FTC is responsible for implementing and administering the Fair Trading Act of 2006 by ensuring all legitimate business enterprises have an equal opportunity to participate in the economy; preventing anti-competitive conduct; and complementing policies that promote competition.