Play about Lord Blakie to make overseas debut

Kurtis Gross as Lord Blakie, left, and Penelope Spencer in the role of Queenie in a scene from the play Sunday with the Warlord Lord Blakie in Brooklyn. - Yvonne Webb

After premiering in San Fernando and going to Port of Spain, Sunday with the Warlord Lord Blakie in Brooklyn is set to make its international debut.

Writer and producer Dawad Phillip said conversations are taking place to have it played in London, where the daughter of the late legendary Blakie (Carlton Joseph) lives.

It was always billed for audiences around the globe where vintage calypso has an appeal, and so on the schedule are shows in New York, Atlanta, and other parts of the US where the Warlord had a following, he said.

The world premiere at the Naparima Bowl on February 4 was not successful in terms of revenue, Phillip confessed, having been told the risk he was taking in bringing theatre, despite the calypso element, during the short 2024 Carnival season.

Two shows at the Little Carib Theatre, on February 15 and 16, fared a little better when it came to the audience. A third show had to be cancelled due to poor ticket sales.

The sparse audience, however, reportedly showed its appreciation for veteran actor and actress Kurtis Gross, portraying Lord Blakie, and Penelope Spencer, acting the role of Queenie.

She bent over backwards to ensure Blakie made his debut in the US in the 1970s, by getting him a passport and US visa, despite his brush with the law.

At times, the players forgot their lines, but this was when experience kicked in and the improvisation proved better than the script.

Unscripted interaction with the audience left memorable moments in the play, directed by Dr Travis Weekes, which recounted the life of Blakie through the old-time classics of, among others, legendary Mighty Sparrow, Lord Brynner, Spitfire, and Blakie himself.

Live musical accompaniment was provided by the Kairi Kaiso Quintet under the direction of Marva Newton.

Phillip, an author and journalist, who has done theatre and myriad other events, admitted this is the first time he was at the creative centre of such a project.

“This was my first experience doing a play. I have done theatre, all kinds of things, but to have one of my plays produced, that was a personal triumph for me."

While the audiences were sparse, given the timing of the release, Phillip said what was gratifying was "how the public responded to it.

“Everybody gave it a great review, promising to come back when it is staged again, and recommend it to their friends and family.

“So it did hit some high notes, and that is what we are taking from it.”

Repeat shows are also on the cards for Naparima Bowl and the Little Carib later in the year, which will include school shows.

Phillip said he is in conversation with playwright, Iere Theatre director and former president of the Secondary Schools Drama Festival Victor Edwards on the school shows.