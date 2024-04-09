Mother of beheaded toddler says suspect was never violent

THE mother of four-year-old Amarah Lallitte said she is shocked over her daughter’s death as the suspect was never violent.

Police reports say the mother and her boyfriend were involved in an altercation at their home on Fifth Street, Arouca in the night on April 8.

She escaped and went to the nearby Arouca Police Station to report the incident.

She returned home escorted by officers and discovered her daughter’s lifeless body in the house. The child was beheaded. Police found her head in a barrel in the house.

The suspect was still at the scene and was detained by police.

Speaking with the media at the Forensic Science Centre in St James, Amara's mother said in the four years she and the suspect were in a relationship he never showed any type of violent tendencies.

“He was never an angry person or a violent person so when I discovered that he killed her, I was shocked.”

She said although Amara was not the suspect’s daughter, he treated her as his own child.

“I didn't think he would have do her that. He never shown her any kind of violence towards Amara. He would have killed for Amara. He was so protective of her. So this is a shocking blow for me.”