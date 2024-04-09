Mohit writes to Prime Minister over assault on road project

Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit. - File photo

CHAGUANAS East MP Vandana Mohit has written to the Prime Minister for assistance in dealing with crime taking place in her constituency.

In a signed letter dated April 9, Mohit highlighted the stoppage of work on a bridge project at Bridal Road in Cunupia as the matter she was seeking Dr Rowley's help with.

She said residents approached her after an incident at the construction site on April 7, in which gunmen reportedly assaulted the project manager and demanded truck drivers deposit earthfill intended for backfilling at the site at another location.

She said, "This project is critical and pivotal in the traffic management of the area and any untoward action creating further delays would ultimately affect the residents who are already irritated by the continuing inconveniences which have been long overdue."

She said she contacted the Central Divison Snr Supt Garvin Simon about the incident on April 8, and Simon told her he was unaware of these developments.

Mohit told Rowley that she wrote him this letter because she had previously written to National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, but that had yielded no results.

She said, "It is therefore imperative that you utilise your good office to intercede and undertake some strategies in order to minimise and/or eliminate such dastardly occurrences on state projects especially this undertaking."

Mohit was hopeful for a "positive and speedy response," saying, "we seek to placate the fears of the residents and the community at large relative to this untoward development."

Copies of the letter were also sent to Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher and Simon.

Rowley is on vacation in Ireland. Finance Minister Colm Imbert is acting prime minister until Rowley returns home.