Man dies days after being beaten at Caura River

Days after a 34-year-old father of two was brutally beaten by a group of people at Caura River in El Dorado, he died at his family’s home in Carapichaima on April 9.

Mechanic Govinda Ramesar was found dead at around 5 am on April 9.

He suffered multiple head injuries.

The family from Brickfield Road is calling on anyone with information about the attack, which is now being treated as a murder, to contact the nearest police station.

A close relative told Newsday that relatives were liming at the river on Easter Monday (April 1) when, at around 6.30 pm, they decided to return home.

However, a white H100 Kia van and other vehicles were blocking their pathway, and Ramesar walked nearby and asked the people, believed to be the drivers, to move so the family could drive off.

“They did not want to move their vehicles for us to get out. About 15 people started to cuff him. They were strangers. Some were beating him with bottles. With all the lashes he got, his eyes turned black and swollen. Everyone left together,” the relative said.

“We took Govinda straight to the hospital in Mt Hope. We stayed there from 7 pm to 6 am the next day, then left because no one was attending to him.”

He later went to a private doctor.

Since the attack, he had been hardly eating and drinking and was complaining about being in pain.

“He could not sit or stand for long. Last night, he was having many problems sleeping,” the relative added.

The family reported the attack to Freeport police on April 9 when they responded to the death at home.

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region II) police were also alerted.

An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Anyone with information on the brawl can call the police at 555, 999, the nearest police station or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).