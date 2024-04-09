Let's promote love, peace, unity this Eid

Women and children gathered at the Jama Masjid in San Fernando to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr - FILE PHOTO

THE EDITOR: As Muslims around the world celebrate the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 2024, I take this opportunity to extend Eid Mubarak greetings to the national community in TT.

I give thanks to Almighty God for enabling us to once again observe the fasts during the Holy month of Ramadan and engage in the daily rituals, prayers and other acts of ibadah. The iftars, Taraweeh and devotions particularly on the powerful night of Lailatul Qadr brought us together as families and communities in very positive and uplifting ways.

However, while we are celebrating this year all dressed up in our beautiful clothing and eating the finest Eid treats and food, we cannot ignore the hunger and starvation being experienced by so many all over the world and, more so, the genocide that is taking place against the people of Palestine by Israel.

Islamaphobia is alive and real. The Muslim community in TT has had to endure significant acts of injustices and stereotyping which have inflicted tremendous pain and damage to numerous individuals and families in this country.

The detention of several Muslims during the state of emergency of 2011/2012, the detention of 22 nationals in Caracas in 2014, the raiding, arresting and detention of more than 15 Muslim families during the Carnival period of 2018, which at first was called a terror plot and later dubbed a plot to destabilise Carnival, the passage of very targeted amendments to the Terrorism Act in 2018, and the failure of the Government to repatriate 72 children and 25 women from refugee camps and detention centres in northeast Syria and Iraq are some of the unresolved issues affecting the Muslim community which need to be addressed.

The recent media reports about a possible cult operating within the innermost sanctums of our national security apparatus, with people being hired to spy and control very sophisticated weapons and even hit squads operating within the State, have now provided a new dimension to the dictatorial and militant approaches in governance that have become so glaring.

There is a very significant disconnect now between those in governance and the people of this country. We are like a rudderless ship drifting in turbulent waters and heading towards a bridge. Much like the vessel that recently capsized in our seas while being towed, and to date we are not sure who are in the tugboat towing our ship of state.

The time has come for us as citizens to say enough is enough! Our country was known internationally for being a rainbow society with our very rich cultural and religious diversity in which we found unity. We need to strive hard to ensure our diversity is managed properly and to heal our broken nation.

Throughout the years of our development as a nation, the Muslim community has played a significant role in building communities and contributing to national development. My uncle Kamaluddin Mohammed and my own dad Shamshuddin Mohammed served this country with distinction and fostered a unique togetherness and harmony.

Let us use this occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr to engage in meaningful activities to promote peace, love, gratitude, tolerance, unity, compassion, justice, fairness and harmony in our country.

Eid Mubarak!

NAFEESA MOHAMMED

president, San Juan

Muslim Ladies Organisation