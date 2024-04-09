Girl, 16, sexually assaulted in Corinth home invasion

A 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted during a home invasion at her Corinth Hills home on April 8.

Police said the Form Three student said she was home alone when around 2.30 pm, she heard a noise in the kitchen and hid in an upstairs bedroom.

Shortly afterwards, a man wearing dark clothing and a bandana around his face approached her. Placing a knife against her throat, he announced a robbery. He ransacked the home, took her cell phone and forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Police discovered the man had entered and left the house by breaking a window and prying open the burglarproofing.

Acting Cpl Sookdeo is continuing investigations.