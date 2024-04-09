EBC office in Princes Town temporarily closed after fire

The Elections and Boundaries Commission head office on Frederick Street, Port of Spain. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

AN early morning fire on April 9 at the Princes Town office of the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) has caused its closure for the day.

The fire started at around 6 am on the compound on the corner of Naparima Mayaro Road and St Croix Rd.

A report said the damage was minimal, and officers of the nearby fire station put out the flames quickly, preventing it from spreading.

The damage was not visible from the road.

The cause of the fire was yet to be determined, but officers confirmed it was not deliberate.

In the afternoon on April 8, via Facebook, the EBC issued a statement saying the office would be closed until further notice.

“This office closure has become necessary due to a fire, which affected the upper level of the building. The EBC assures the public that all registration documents remain intact. There was no damage to any records due to this fire,” the statement said.

“The office, however, will remain closed while the necessary preparations are made to ensure the safety of both EBC staff and the public.”

The EBC apologised for any inconvenience, adding that the closure was in the interests of public health and safety.