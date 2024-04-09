Diego Martin man's body found in Manzanilla

Police are continuing investigations into a suspected homicide after identifying a body on April 8 as that of Rakesh Boodram, 44, of Patna Village, Diego Martin.

Police said around 8 am a coconut vendor called about a body at the Manatee Trust, Cocal Estate, on the Eastern Main Road, Manzanilla.

PC Billingy and PC Sookwah of the Manzanilla Police Post met the vendor, who guided them to the body, which was about 40 feet from the shore. They saw injuries to the man's head and legs.

Boodram, who was identified by his driver's permit, was pronounced dead by District Medical Officer Dr Lynch and an autopsy ordered.