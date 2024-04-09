Courts in session with UWI students at World of Work event

Students pose with props at the UWI Republic Bank World of Work 2024. Photo courtesy Unicomer -

Multinational retail company Unicomer, parent company to Courts and Courts Optical, interacted with UWI students through its human capital team at Republic Bank World of Work event held at the UWI in St Augustine last Thursday and Friday.

In a media release on Tuesday, Unicomer said the company saw hundreds of students at its booth where the human capital team fielded questions and accepted applications for positions from interested students.

“This initiative is pivotal for us to connect with future talent and to understand their aspirations,” said Elizabeth Ramsaran, human resources manager at Unicomer. She described the engagement with the students as fruitful, making note of the interactions that led to the employment of graduates.

Students also received complimentary vision screenings courtesy Courts Optical. Some also won prizes such as Bluetooth speakers, headphones and other gadgets from Radio Shack.