Cashier robbed in Siparia

A cashier was robbed at gunpoint in Siparia on April 8.

Police said the 20-year-old cashier at Dylam Service Station was walking towards the gas station on lower High Street Siparia around 9.45 pm when two masked men approached her, one of whom had a gun.

The men stole her tote bag before jumping into a white wagon, PCS 9842, and drove off toward Quarry Village.

PC Constantine is continuing enquiries.