ASJA wishes Trinidad and Tobago Eid Mubarak

The Markaz al ASJA Haji Ruknudeen Institute Trinidad and Tobago. - Photo courtesy the Markaz Al ASJA Jamaat Facebook page

The Anjuman Sunnat ul Jamaat Association Inc. (ASJA) extends Eid Mubarak wishes to the entire Muslim community and country.

In its greetings, ASJA hoped Eid al-Fitr would fill the nation's hearts with peace, happiness, and prosperity.

It asked the community to cherish the moments of togetherness with loved ones and remember the spirit of unity and compassion Ramadan instilled.

"As we celebrate the end of fasting, let us not forget those who are less fortunate, especially the oppressed people of Palestine, and extend our hands in solidarity, charity and goodwill.

"May Allah's blessings shine upon you and your families, guiding you on the path of righteousness and showering you with His Mercy and Grace. Eid Mubarak!"

The public holiday for Eid has been declared on April 10.