Artistes invited to tell story at Kafe Blue

Chutney singer Nishard M. - Jeff K. Mayers

The Kyle Peters Visionary Music Group Ltd is inviting music industry personnel to a Tell Your Story – Artist Mixer and Expo evening of networking and collaboration which is aimed at opening up new opportunities and connections.

Several industry professionals will be on hand to field questions on a one-on-one basis from 7.30 pm at Kafe Blue, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, on April 11, a media release said.

Guest speakers will offer noteworthy titbits and provide insight into the industry. Several professionals and well-known performers will be on hand to field questions and provide insight into the music industry including, Nigel Campbell, Kit Israel, Jeanine Ruiz, Rachael Collymore and Nishard M, the release said.

Event host Peters is a guitarist and winner of the Anthony’s Cari-Jazz Student Music Award 2023. He is doing a degree in musical arts at the University of the West Indies. "He is committed to excellence and works assiduously to ensure that musical education becomes a staple in the community," the release said.

Peters has worked with various bands and artistes. As a Best Village tutor he gained a wealth of experience from playing with La Divina Pastora Parang band, Destra and Bakanal, Ravi B and Karma, and played at various churches, the release said.

In 2014, he formed his own band, Vizion, with the focus of providing affordable, enjoyable and versatile live entertainment. The company expanded in 2017 when he became co-owner of a music school, Vizion Musiq Academy, where he mentors and prepares upcoming musicians for the world ahead, the release said.

The Tell Your Story – Artist Mixer and Expo evening will feature ten tertiary-level graduates who participated in the programme From Student to Stage, for the past two months. This programme focuses on providing guidance while cultivating raw talent into industry-standard products. It includes workshops on music is a business, music law, and branding and marketing, coupled with consultation on performing, mentorship, and a professional Visionary Music Group Ltd (VMG) photoshoot, the release said.

The showcase seeks to engage in stimulating panel discussions and interactive workshops led by industry professionals and seasoned creatives and explore topics such as artistic entrepreneurship, music production and copyrights, creative collaborations, and more, the release said.

Artists demonstrate their musical techniques and skills live at the event, the release said.

Tell Your Story – Artist Mixer and Expo promises to be a celebration of artistic expression, musical talent, and creative synergy, the release said. Whether artist, musician, or creative enthusiast, the event is offering a platform to connect, collaborate, and celebrate the power of creativity.

The event is being support by Anthony’s Cari-Jazz, Audio Works, Kafe Blue, Keyz Studio, SmartBiz, LG Stage Management, and Zig Boi Inc. It is also cited as a festival project under the UWI Department of Creative and Festival Arts.