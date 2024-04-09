2 charged with illegal vending near Princes Town market fined $268 each

- File photo

Two of three men who faced a magistrate on Monday charged with offences relating to illegal vending near the Princes Town public market at Buen Intento Road have pleaded guilty.

David Kelly, 52, of Cumuto Road in Barrackpore and Michael Samuel, 35, of Buen Intento Road, were each charged with offering agricultural produce for sale within 1.5 kilometres of the market, pitching a stall and exposing goods for sale.

Some of the goods were cabbages, plantains, peppers, baigans (eggplants) and cucumbers.

WPC James charged Kelly and PC Nemai charged Samuel.

On Monday, they were each fined $134 for offering goods for sale and $134 for pitching a stall. They were given one month to pay the fines or, in default, serve seven days simple imprisonment.

Kelly and Samuel were reprimanded and discharged for exposing goods for sale.

Princes Town Municipal police held the two, together with Jordan Boochoon, 20, in an exercise on Friday along Buen Intento Road.

ASP Guzman co-ordinated the excise, which acting Cpl Ali led.

Boochoon, from Buen Intento Road, was charged with the same three offences.

They were each granted $5,000 own bail to cover the charges.

However, Boochoon, at the court hearing on Monday, pleaded not guilty.

WPC Duntin laid the charges.

The case was adjourned to July 1.