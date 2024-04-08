You are important to me

WE ALL have that one friend, family member or colleague who loves to be the centre of attention.

Easily identified by their over-the-top posturing and insatiable appetite for commanding the room, people who parade around as the world revolves around them have a truly unique deposition that makes it almost impossible for them to go unnoticed.

Like it or not, one’s desire to be the focal point of any interaction isn’t only born out of a slew of unresolved psychological issues; it’s quite often influenced by a desire to feel important.

The need to be recognised or valued by others isn’t a desire that is always met with positive assertions. Cognisant of the risk of appearing narcissistic, people can sometimes tussle around with their feelings on account of emotional scarcity due to a lack of human connection.

While attention is the perception of being noticed by others, in terms of one’s presence and actions, importance has a far more significant impact on our emotional health. It refers to the feeling of being significant to someone, as expressed through sentiments of concern and actions of caring for one’s needs, thoughts and behaviours.

It’s not to say that feeling important automatically equates to fulfilled emotional needs, for this requires far more emotional support and a decent mix of self-regulation.

What many psychologists suggest, however, is that satisfying the desire to feel important or the need for significance is a fundamental aspect of the human experience that many of us sadly underrate.

John Dewey couldn’t have said it better: the deepest urge in human nature is the desire to feel important. Isn’t that what all of us want?

Even when our egos get in the way, or we’ve done it all on our own, we really want someone to acknowledge that we’ve done an excellent job.

Conversely, what many might sometimes deem an overbearing trait (rightfully so, given the context), the desire to feel important impacts our behaviour, relationships and how well we navigate the world after experiencing loss.

One writer cites that the desire to be important is a complex and multifaceted aspect of human psychology that, in some ways, forces us to seek some level of validation.

A ground-breaking 1981 study conducted by Rosenberg and McCullough sought to deconstruct the concept of well-being by focusing not only on the individual’s responsibility, but also on how the social and contextual elements can promote well-being. After all, no man is an island.

But can we efficiently regulate our emotions when a significant part of our existence depends on our interactions with others?

Flett, GL (2020), in his study titled The Fear of Not Mattering: Development and Correlates of a New Measure, showed that people experience happiness when interacting with others who make them feel important and significant. This feeling of importance or mattering is linked with multiple indicators of positive adjustment, such as self-compassion or unconditional self-acceptance.

When an individual’s perception of being important to others is positive, it can contribute to enhanced emotional well-being and reduce anti-social behaviour, according to research conducted by Schmidt.

Experiencing "mattering," according to Zach Mercurio, also reaffirms that we are making a contribution and that we have a purpose.

Not only can this act as a driving force behind many positive outcomes in our lives, but a sense of purpose is heavily associated with increased dopamine, serotonin and oxytocin, also known as the “happiness trifecta,” the neurotransmitters that control mood, movement and motivation.

While the desire to feel important is a fundamental human need, if poorly managed negative consequences can result.

One researcher shared that when we become too focused on our own needs for recognition and validation, we may neglect the needs of others or engage in behaviour that is harmful to ourselves or those around us.

In reality, no amount of praise or attention can fulfil an unhealthy desire to feel important, and that’s why it’s essential to keep our egos in check. If this desire remains unregulated you can find yourself stuck in a toxic cycle, “aimlessly looking for something or someone to satisfy your insatiable hunger for significance.”

To make matters worse, we have become hyper-dependent on clicks, views and likes to fuel our desires, which, for many, can result in becoming consumed by the desire to feel important.

Balance, as with most things, is our greatest ally, and once achieved it often cultivates a sense of humility and gratitude. Of course, your aspirations and desires are important, but so too are those of everyone else around you.

With this in mind, one should strive from time to time to give way to the desires of others. Make someone else feel important; cheer them on as they pursue their goals.

As much as you desire to feel important, so does everyone else, and by showing sincere interest in someone else’s life you create an atmosphere of compassion that mysteriously satisfies your desire to feel important in return.

We’re all part of something bigger than ourselves, and feeling a sense of belonging and importance affirms our place in society and our worth.

So go ahead, be the centre of attention from time to time, but don’t forget, sometimes you must make way for someone else and join the back of the line.