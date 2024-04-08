Williams presents his masterstrokes

New Cut Channel, Woodland -

Impressionist artist Ryan Williams returns to Horizons Art Gallery with Masterstrokes – an exhibition that aims to put the spotlight on his artistic prowess.

When Williams was quite young, two of his uncles brought home magazines featuring art and design, thus sparking his interest in all things art. When he won a prize in school for placing second in class, his family was elated. With the money they gave him as a reward, he bought his first set of watercolours, a media release said.

Williams is proficient in the use of pencil, watercolours, acrylics, pastels and pen and ink, however, the works in this latest collection are all oils. Mainly self-taught, the artist refuses to be pinned down to any media, style, or subject matter, preferring to create in an organic way, as the muse moves him.

Inspired by the works of French post impressionist masters Paul Cézanne, Claude Monet, Camille Pissarro, Paul Gauguin, and renowned Dutch artist Van Gogh, he enjoys experimenting with Caribbean themes to further develop and refine his technique, the release said. This show will feature landscapes, seascapes, with a few abstracts added in. Williams’ work can be found in many prominent private and corporate collections, and has also appeared in the books Great Estates in Trinidad and Western Isles of Trinidad by Fr Anthony de Verteuil, and Talk dat Talk and Trini Talk by Miguel Brown.

The opening night of Masterstrokes on April 9 runs from 6.30 pm-8 pm at the gallery, l37 Mucurapo Road, St James.

The e-catalogue can be viewed on the Facebook page via the link: https://www.facebook.com/Horizonsarttrinidad/

Viewing continues at the gallery until April 20, Monday to Friday from 8.30 am-5 pm, and 9 am-1 pm on Saturdays.