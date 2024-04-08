Venezuelan girl, 16, stabbed in Claxton Bay, suspect held

A Venezuelan girl is fighting for her life in hospital after a man stabbed her multiple times at a bar in Couva on April 7.

The police said the 16-year-old, was in critical condition at the San Fernando General Hospital up to April 8.

The suspect, 23, a Venezuelan who lives at St Margaret's Village in Claxton Bay, was detained.

The police said the attack happened around 4 pm on April 7 at Drillers Sports Bar, where she was working. The suspect broke a glass bottle, stabbed her, and then left.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

People spotted the suspect nearby in Perseverance Village and chased him, then handed him over to the police.

Central Division police were alerted, and Sgt Basraj, PC Boodoosingh, and other officers responded and gathered evidence, including viewing CCTV footage and interviewing several people.

PC Boodoosingh is leading investigations.