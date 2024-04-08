Trinidadian stars in Canadian TV pottery competition

Thomas Haskell speaks to judge Natalie Waddell while constructing a fountain based on Mama D'Lo - Erich Saide

The common sentiment "Trinis are like salt, they’re in everything" was proved again this year when Trinidadian born-and-raised ceramic artist Thomas Haskell appeared in the first season of The Great Canadian Pottery Throw Down on the Canadian Broadcasting Network (CBC).

Haskell’s work on the show was heavily influenced by his Trini roots.

Haskell, 35, grew up in Diego Martin, and got his undergraduate degree in fine arts at York University in Toronto, Canada, followed by a masters in fine arts from OCAD University, also in Toronto.

He moved to Toronto in 2018, but said his heart will always remain at home.

Speaking to Newsday via e-mail, Haskell said he had always been attracted to working to clay.

“Ever since I can remember I’ve had my hands in clay, making figures, animals, creatures. It’s always been present in my life.

"Teaching ceramics came after my undergrad, and I started teaching at different studios around Toronto.

"I currently manage and teach at a studio in Toronto called Create Art Studio on the Danforth (Avenue)."

The CBC introduction to the show said Haskell is a self-taught potter with 11 years of experience, which he puts into practice as the manager and teacher at Create Art Studio.

“His ultimate goal is to have his work showcased in museums and to share a realistic perspective on the Caribbean and its stories through his ceramic pieces.”

The show began airing on February 8, with the finale on Thursday. The show comprised eight hour-long episodes during which the potters were asked to create objects that included table lamps, fountains, and dinnerware for a nine-course tasting menu.

These were for two challenges, which were critiqued and rated by the two resident pottery expert judges. Once the judges had assessed the work, a potter was selected to leave the competition and another potter was named Potter of the Week and have their piece placed in the exclusive Throw Down Gallery.

Haskell said he had seen ads for the show circulating and friends and family urged him to apply by .

“It seemed like a shot worth taking. After several rounds of interviews, I was picked, which felt like such a surreal moment.

“There were so many highs in the show – most of the show was a high, if I’m being completely honest. I adored my main challenge makes, even though I did not do well in the mini challenges.

"The highest point was definitely winning the dinnerware set. It was the challenge I was most excited for, and the second win I had in a row.

"The lowest points came near the end: we had tragedy after tragedy in my family. It certainly added an emotional challenge to the rest of the show.”

Haskell drew inspiration from Trinidad and Tobago’s folklore and Carnival characters for his pieces on the show, as well as his work outside the show.

“Folklore and Carnival characters from home have always been a massive aspect of my work. Through both we express our perspective as a people, especially our mas characters, who so often came from satire and commentary on life. There are so many amazing artists from home that work with these characters, adding rich layers of complexity to their voice. My work with folklore and Carnival has helped me navigate my own selfhood as a queer Trinbagonian.”

The show was executive-produced by award-winning actor Seth Rogen, who appeared as a guest judge, hosted by actress Jennifer Robertson, and judged by Vancouver-based, award-winning artist and ceramics instructor Brendan Tang and renowned ceramicist and educator Natalie Waddell from Toronto.

Haskell chose not to reveal where he’d progressed to in the show, as he wanted people to tune in.

He said he will be using his experiences on it to inspire his future work.

“The next step onwards for me is to make work. It's the common step among artists, and the all-important one.

"Being on the show and the massive outpouring of support from fans has been such a blessing, it’s really moved me to push further in what I’m making and furthermore what I have to say with my work. I plan on delving deeper into folklore and Carnival for new characters to make, and to make quite a few of my own.

“In the end I was very happy with what I had created on the show. I set out with three things in mind: Be myself, love what I make, and have fun with it.

"Everything came together, and each piece was a love letter to my family to all Trinbagonians.”