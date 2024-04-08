Trinidad and Tobago, Ghana work on stronger film ties

FilmTT team in Ghana. -

The Trinidad and Tobago Film Company (FilmTT) embarked on a transformative trade mission to Ghana, marking a significant step towards fostering collaboration and synergy between the TT film industry and its counterparts in Ghana.

The Ghana Trade Mission, led by the Minister of Trade and Industry, Sen Paula Gopee-Scoon, and organised by the TT Manufacturers Association (TTMA), was in keeping with strategic objectives outlined in FilmTT's plan, a media release said.

In the Caribbean, TT is the most important Caribbean exporter to Africa, accounting for 40 per cent of Caribbean exports to the continent.

Ghana, renowned for its rich cinematic heritage and burgeoning film industry, presents a fertile ground for collaboration with TT and is also a great opportunity for filmmakers to explore product placement via a content exchange, the release said.

Ghana is not a total stranger to TT film as Hero: Inspired by the Extraordinary Life of Mr Ulric Cross was also filmed partly in Ghana.

The trade mission served as a platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and collaborative projects that seek to harness the unique strengths of both nations to drive both film industries forward.

FilmTT met with representatives from Media General, the National Film Authority and Farmhouse Productions, among others. Engagements with these key stakeholders in Ghana contributed to the strategic positioning of TT within the global film landscape, strengthening the nation's reputation as a hub for creative excellence and innovation, the release said.

FilmTT hopes that through the establishment of formal partnerships, co-productions, content exchange, and capacity development initiatives will be facilitated and contribute to increased visibility and market presence for TT's film industry in Ghana and the wider international arena.

Leslie Ann Wills-Caton, general manager of FilmTT, emphasised the strategic importance of fostering international collaborations. "Our trade mission to Ghana is not just about forging partnerships; it's about exploring market opportunities, and advancing the goals outlined in FilmTT's strategic plan. Through dialogue, co-operation, and shared vision, we aspire to cultivate a dynamic ecosystem that empowers film professionals and nurtures talent," she said in the release.

FilmTT said it remains committed to advancing the interests of TT's film sector through the forging of strategic alliances and fostering a culture of creativity, innovation, and inclusivity within the industry.

