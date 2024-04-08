Three women added to CWI board of directors

Diann Campbell -

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) on April 8 announced the appointment of three women to its board of directors, marking a historic milestone for gender diversity and inclusion within the organisation.

Diann Campbell and Louise Victor-Frederick join as new appointees, while Debra Coryat-Patton returns to the board.

Campbell, a distinguished Jamaican cricket administrator with nearly three decades of experience, holds a master’s in Human Resource Management and a bachelor’s in History with a minor in Politics. CWI said her expertise in cricket administration, corporate governance, and organisational development will greatly benefit its strategic initiatives.

Victor-Frederick, a seasoned branding and communications strategist from St Lucia, brings a wealth of experience. With a master’s in International Public Relations and Global Communications Management, along with a bachelor’s in Business Administration, Victor-Frederick has made significant contributions to the corporate landscape of St Lucia. She also serves as a director of the Saint Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture.

Coryat-Patton, an accomplished attorney from TT. specialises in Employment Law, Intellectual Property Law, and Diplomatic Protocol, bringing invaluable legal expertise to the board. She is also a Chartered Director and Chartered Corporate Secretary.

In addition to these appointments, Hallam Nichols has been reappointed as an independent director, which is expected to further enhance the board's collective expertise and vision. Nichols is a prominent Barbadian entrepreneur. He served on the CWI Stakeholders Relations Committee.

CWI president Dr Kishore Shallow said, "We are thrilled to welcome Ms Campbell and Mrs Victor-Frederick as new appointees, and we warmly welcome back Mrs Coryat-Patton and Mr Nichols to the CWI board of directors. Their diverse backgrounds, extensive experience, and unwavering commitment to excellence will undoubtedly strengthen our organisation and contribute to the advancement of cricket in the West Indies."

Regarding diversity on the board, Shallow said, "Since the beginning, I've advocated for diversity within CWI to ensure fairness both on and off the field. This appointment is a natural progression of our ongoing commitment."

Shallow also thanked the outgoing independent directors, saying "My profound gratitude to both Manniram Prashad and Gail Mathurin for their service...They have certainly made meaningful contributions to West Indies cricket, and we anticipate their continued involvement and impact in other capacities."

All four appointments are for a one-year period ending March 2025.