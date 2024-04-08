Police probing video of child holding gun

Snr Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne - File photo

THE Child Protection Unit is asking the public to help identify a young girl seen in a video on social media in the afternoon on April 8 holding what appears to be a gun.

Snr Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne told Newsday while she had seen the video, she could not say whether it was made in Trinidad and Tobago, whether it was a real gun, or how recent the video was.

In the 15-second clip, the child is seen holding what appears to be a black handgun.

A male voice is heard saying to the child: “Show me the gun, crack it, crack it.”

A woman can also be seen walking across the frame as the video starts.

Guy-Alleyne said the video is being investigated and called it "totally unacceptable."