[UPDATED] 'Role model' Paul takes Pan Am cycling double gold

Trinidad and Tobago's Nicholas Paul, centre, with his Pan Am Cycling sprint gold medal alongside runner-up Colombian Cristian Ortega, left, and his compatriot Santiago Ramirez. -

NICHOLAS Paul cemented his reputation as the region’s most elite sprint cyclist after defending his gold medal for a second time in the Pan American Track Cycling Championships sprint final at the VeloSports Centre, Los Angeles, California, on Saturday night.

Paul won the region's top track cycling sprint final at the last two Pan American Championships, Lima 2019 and Santiago 2023.He drew plaudits from the local fraternity, including the TT Cycling Federation (TTCF), whose PRO Eniola Blackman described Paul’s dedication to the sport as “astonishing.”

Speaking with Newsday on Sunday, she said, “After being injured, commencing and competing with the same momentum, drive and determination is immaculate.“Based on our observation, Nicholas’s performance for the past years is shaping our upcoming cyclists.“Most of them want to be the next Nicholas Paul,” she said, “and they have been training towards that.

“He is a role model, and we are truly proud of his achievements.”The 25-year-old Commonwealth keirin gold medallist beat Cristian Ortega of Colombia in the men’s three-lap sprint final, having bossed his way through the qualifying stages earlier in the evening and on Friday, without needing a third and deciding sprint.

Former TTCF president Michael Phillips said the team achieved “an outstanding medal haul.

“Through the efforts of Nicholas Paul and his teammates, (TT) have been pretty much a dominant force in sprint events at the American level for some time now. They continue to remain the country to beat in the sprint event.”

“Nicholas, I would say at this point in time, he’s already TT’s most decorated cyclist in history just by the sheer medal haul that he has."

Phillips said Paul is well on his way to international stardom, and is capable of winning Olympic medals – the crowning achievement in cycling.

A thorn in Colombia’s side, Paul defeated Ortega’s compatriot Santiago Ramirez in the semifinal earlier on Saturday evening. He also beat Argentina’s Juan Rodriguez in the quarterfinals. Kwesi Browne dropped out of medal contention at that stage after losing to Canada’s Tyler Rourke, and placed tenth overall. Quincy Alexander finished in 22nd spot.

It was Paul's second gold of the championships after topping the keirin field on Thursday, a step up from the 2023 edition, when he won silver.

Kwesi Browne picked up a bronze in that event, trailing Paul by 0.264 seconds. Colombian Carlos Quintero finished 0.162 seconds behind Paul for silver.Akil Campbell, TT’s first medallist at the championships, secured bronze in the 15km scratch race on the opening day.

The objectives, Blackman said, have been achieved.

“Based on the team competitiveness, we were expecting four to six medals, and that was accomplished,” she said.

On the closing day, Tariq Woods placed 12th in the men’s kilo time trial, clocking one minute, 6.127 seconds. The Colombian duo of Ramirez and Ortega won gold and silver.

TT’s Campbell also finished sixth in the men’s omnium on 107 points, after finishing third in the tempo race, sixth in the points race, fifth in the scratch and tenth in the elimination. Makaira Wallace, making her elite debut, and Phoebe Sandy were both eliminated in the first round of the women’s keirin repechage.

Alexi Ramirez, silver medallist in the women’s omnium in 2023, placed eighth out of 11 riders at this year’s event.Campbell placed sixth in the men’s omnium and Alexi Ramirez placed eighth in the women’s omnium over the course of the championships.

Phillips had a message for those who finished outside of medal contention at the event.

“You have some young riders, like Makaira, participating at this level for the first time. You have talent coming through there, so I think it’s very important they get that exposure, because that’s how you become familiar with the environment and (the level of competition).”The cyclists gained valuable UCI points, which will contribute to their individual push to qualify for the 2024 Olympics.TT finished fourth overall in the team standings at the 2023 Pan American games, winning two gold, two silver and a bronze.

This story was originally published with the title "Nicholas Paul seals golden Pan Am cycling sprint hat-trick" and has been adjusted to include additional details. See original post below.

NICHOLAS Paul cemented his reputation as the region’s most elite sprint cyclist after defending his gold medal for a second time in the Pan American Track Cycling Championships sprint final at the VeloSports Centre, Los Angeles, California, on April 6.

Paul won the region's top track cycling sprint final at the last two Pan American Championships, Lima 2019 and Santiago 2023.

The 25-year-old Commonwealth gold medallist beat Cristian Ortega of Colombia in the men’s three-lap sprint final on April 6, having bossed his way through the qualifying stages earlier in the evening and on April 5, without needing a third and deciding sprint.

A thorn in Colombia’s side, Paul defeated Ortega’s compatriot Santiago Ramirez in the semifinal earlier on Saturday evening. He also beat Ryan Dodyk of Canada in the quarterfinal round.

It was Paul's second gold of the championships after topping the keirin field on April 4.

The championships continues on April 7, with Tariq Woods, Akil Campbell, Quincy Alexander, Makaira Wallace and Phoebe Sandy all in action for the national team.

On April 6, Campbell placed sixth in the men’s omnium. Alexi Ramirez placed eighth in the women’s omnium the night before.