Man's body found in Mc Bean, Couva

THE body of an unidentified man was found in the car park of a bar in Couva.

The discovery was made around 7 am on April 8 at C1 Sports Bar and Lounge on Southern Main Rd, in Mc Bean Village.

The dead man, of East Indian descent, was bareback and cladded in a pair of long pants. He was medium-built and appeared to be in his 50s.

The body had a wound to the left side of the head.

Although the cause of death is yet to be determined, investigators believed the man might have fallen and suffered a fatal injury.

Central Division police, among them Supt Glodon, ASP Ablacksingh and Sgt King, visited the scene.

Cpl Lutchman and other police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) also visited the scene and gathered evidence.

PC Samad is leading the investigations.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity can call the Couva police station at 636-2333 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).