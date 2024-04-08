Maj Gen Ralph Brown was true man of service

Retired Maj Gen Ralph Brown - David Reid

THE EDITOR: The Royal Air Force Association (RAFA) expresses sincere condolences to the family of retired Maj Gen Ralph Brown on his passing.

Brown gave full support to RAFA and the TT Federation of Veterans Association (FVA) and was instrumental in seeking to resolve a lease dispute at 20 Queen's Park East, a site designated for the construction of a military veterans complex, a vision and legacy which was embraced by patriots the late Justice Ulric Cross and Capt Esmond K Farfan.

Brown was a true man of service to his family, representing his country, his fellow men and others as he laboured tirelessly throughout his lifetime in dedicated national and international relations.

RAFA will continue to pursue the quest to achieve this goal and will dedicate a section of the building in his memory as a recognition for his allegiance to his country.

May his exemplary contributions to society be reflections of a true man of service.

ROYAL AIR FORCE ASSOCIATION