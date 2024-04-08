Letter disrespects Tobago culture, heritage

Goats and their jockeys raced down the track during the Buccoo Goat and Crab Race Festival at the Buccoo Integrated Facility in Tobago on April 2. - Photo by Corey Connelly - COREY CONNELLY

THE EDITOR: While Rex Chookolingo's letter in the April 2 Newsday, "Tobago a land where time stands still," makes valid points about the treatment of animals in entertainment and the potential for Tobago to enhance its tourism offerings, his approach lacks nuance and respect for Tobago's culture and heritage.

Firstly, labelling Tobagonians as "Bagos" and implying they are less sophisticated than Trinidadians is disrespectful and perpetuates harmful stereotypes. Tobago has a rich cultural history that should be celebrated, not belittled.

Furthermore, Chookolingo fails to recognise the significance of traditional events like the Buccoo Goat and Crab Race Festival to Tobagonians. These events are not merely about entertainment, but are deeply ingrained in the island's cultural fabric.

Instead of dismissing Tobago's unique offerings, Chookolingo should advocate for the ethical treatment of animals while also promoting the island's other attractions, such as its pristine beaches and vibrant local culture.

It's essential to promote responsible tourism that respects both the environment and local traditions. Tobago should strive to enhance its tourism industry in a sustainable and culturally sensitive manner, rather than simply trying to emulate destinations like Fiji.

While Chookolingo raises valid concerns, his tone and approach are disrespectful to Tobago and its people. It's crucial to address issues like animal welfare while also celebrating Tobago's cultural heritage and natural beauty.

TONYA KERR

via e-mail