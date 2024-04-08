Jaric Titans player, 11, returns to Tobago on April 9

Jaric Titans players and supporters at Heathrow Airport in England. -

JARIC TITANS Sport and Development Club head coach Brian Browne said the 11-year-old boy who had to remain in England because he could not find his passport is expected to return to Tobago on April 9.

The majority of players and supporters of the club who travelled to England to participate in the Manchester International Easter Cup, from March 29-31, returned to the island on April 5 via a British Airways flight from London’s Gatwick Airport.

On the Tobago Updates morning show on April 8, Browne said the boy, who had travelled as an unaccompanied minor, was properly cared for.

“He is comfortable. We had to buy a fresh ticket for him and a (club) manager…

"They are travelling around. I think they went to Buckingham Palace,” he said.

“There is a lady that has been like a guardian angel for them in the UK – Arlene Alexander-Price. She did some work for us on the ground over there and she came across and made the whole thing easy. So he is in good hands.”

A gofundme account to raise funds for the Jaric Titans group was formed by Alexander-Price after Browne appealed to the public for donations to cover the team's accommodation while in England. Approximately £6,685 of the £60,000 goal was raised.