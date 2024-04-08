Hero of 1990 coup attempt laid to rest

Former President of Trinidad and Tobago (first from left) Paula-Mae Weekes, Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds, Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert and current President of Trinidad and Tobago (first from right) Christine Kangaloo attend the funeral of the Major General Ralph Brown at All Saint's Anglican Church in Port of Spain on April 8. - Photo by Venessa Mohammed

ANGLICAN Bishop Claude Berkley has called for vigilance in order for this country to distance itself from evil.

Berkley said this is needed to keep TT sane, maintain equilibrium and fight against dysfunction and chaos.

Delivering the homily at the funeral of retired major general and former chief of defence staff Ralph Brown at the All Saints’ Anglican Church, Port of Spain, on April 8, he said those qualities are needed and stressed they should be taught at home.

“We learned from Brown about honour, dignity, decorum, discipline and good purpose.”

Brown joined the regiment just before independence and saw the raising of the TT flag as an off-duty soldier in 1962. In his role as commanding officer of the regiment during the attempted coup on July 27, 1990, he was instrumental in negotiations with insurgents of the Jamaat al-Muslimeen, which led to their surrender on August 1.

Berkley shared a memory of Brown when he scolded him, saying Berkley was “too indulgent of people's nonsense." Jokingly, he said Brown would give him lectures after his lectures.

He called Brown a key member of the church’s “think tank," a group that organises the church’s functions and other matters.

“He would always call from Tobago to ensure that when we visited, we passed for a drink.”

Saying the church's experience with Brown had always been pleasant Berkley described Brown as a man who served his God, country, family, and the world. He said Brown took his Christianity seriously and knew his time was coming to an end and he needed to make himself right with God.

He questioned whether TT is producing men and women in homes, schools, churches, communities, and military service of honour, dignity, decorum, discipline, good purpose, and service to the nation.

He hoped members of the creative community, namely kaiso, rapso and calypso, would immortalise Brown and his sterling service.

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds spoke with the media after the funeral. Hinds said he briefly met Brown in the 90s, and said Brown had earned the respect of former prime minister Patrick Manning, the defence force and the national community. Hinds said Brown's funeral confirmed to him TT has produced men and women of "extremely high quality."

Hinds, who sat next to acting PM Colm Imbert and former president Paula-Mae Weekes, said she too spoke highly of Brown and highlighted his service to TT and the church. He said Imbert reminded him it was Brown who negotiated a better contract for access to TT’s sovereign airspace when he was chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority.

“He contributed significantly to TT and I'm proud of him.”

Responding to Berkley’s remarks, Hinds said, “It’s a question we must all ponder and find truthful."

He said Brown towered tall in this nation and in service and he believes the country is still producing men and women of Brown's calibre, adding that the defence force has produced men and women who, after their service, have served the country in major ways.

“The good deeds and service of men like Major Brown are written and recorded, and soothsayers cannot take them away from him; his record stands tall.”

Retired Colonel Lyle Alexander thanked Brown’s family for honouring his wish to have him pay tribute.

He revisited Brown’s military career, highlighting his role in ending the 1990 coup attempt, saying he provided strategic leadership and guidance that were necessary and instrumental in containing the insurrection.

“He served as the seventh chief of defence staff and in his role, he was responsible for all matters related to the defence of TT against internal and external aggression.

“He employed the talent, skills, competence and professionalism of men and women to deliver on the expectations of the government and people.”

Alexander said Brown led the defence forced to increase levels of integration within the national, regional and international security landscape.

“Brown developed the intelligence-gathering capability of the defence force in the aftermath of the attempted coup.”

Brown died on March 29 at the Port of Spain General Hospital from complications after going into the hospital with an infection and issues with his knees.