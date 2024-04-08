Cunupia girl,8, shot, wounded while playing with air rifle

File photo -

Central Division police are investigating the accidental shooting of an eight-year-old girl while playing at the family’s home in Cunupia over the weekend.

The injured child was hospitalised at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope. On Monday afternoon, the police said she was in stable condition.

Reports are at around 4 pm on Sunday, the girl and a female relative, 13, were playing with an air rifle that discharged and hit her in the head.

The rifle belonged to an adult male relative.

The injured child was taken to the hospital and the police were alerted.

Investigations are ongoing.