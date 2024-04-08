CPL tournament for emerging players in 2025

A Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament for emerging players will be held next year in an effort to unearth new talent and give more players the opportunity to play.

The announcement was made by Cricket West Indies (CWI) director of cricket Miles Bascombe during a media conference on April 8 in Barbados.

"We always recognise in terms of T20 cricket that we need a way to find our next crop of T20 players," Bascombe said.

The West Indies, along with US, will host the 2024 T20 World Cup from June 1-29. Bascombe said a strong showing is expected from West Indies, but more can be done to find more players.

"We have had success in T20 cricket and I am sure that the head coaches are anticipating some more success as we play at home in this world cup, but we generally still have to work hard at finding our next crop of emerging T20 stars and there is some recognition that the CPL may not be necessarily where those stars would emerge.

"We are working with CPL to have an emerging players regional tournament that we are trying to have in May of next year, so that is something we can look forward to as well."

Bascombe said the details of the emerging CPL tournament are still being developed, but confirmed that it will be a tournament for regional players only. He said it is uncertain whether there will be an age requirement for the tournament.

Trinbago Knight Riders captain Kieron Pollard has said repeatedly that another CPL tournament should be created to find more talent.